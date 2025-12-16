Changelog
Support for ctx.exports in @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers
The
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package now supports the
ctx.exports API, allowing you to access your Worker's top-level exports during tests.
You can access
ctx.exports in unit tests by calling
createExecutionContext():
Alternatively, you can import
exports directly from
cloudflare:workers:
See the context-exports fixture ↗ for a complete example.
