Support for ctx.exports in @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers

Workers

The @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package now supports the ctx.exports API, allowing you to access your Worker's top-level exports during tests.

You can access ctx.exports in unit tests by calling createExecutionContext():

TypeScript
import { createExecutionContext } from "cloudflare:test";
import { it, expect } from "vitest";


it("can access ctx.exports", async () => {
  const ctx = createExecutionContext();
  const result = await ctx.exports.MyEntryPoint.myMethod();
  expect(result).toBe("expected value");
});

Alternatively, you can import exports directly from cloudflare:workers:

TypeScript
import { exports } from "cloudflare:workers";
import { it, expect } from "vitest";


it("can access imported exports", async () => {
  const result = await exports.MyEntryPoint.myMethod();
  expect(result).toBe("expected value");
});

See the context-exports fixture for a complete example.