Support for ctx.exports in @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers

The @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package now supports the ctx.exports API, allowing you to access your Worker's top-level exports during tests.

You can access ctx.exports in unit tests by calling createExecutionContext() :

TypeScript import { createExecutionContext } from "cloudflare:test" ; import { it , expect } from "vitest" ; it ( "can access ctx.exports" , async () => { const ctx = createExecutionContext () ; const result = await ctx . exports . MyEntryPoint . myMethod () ; expect ( result ) . toBe ( "expected value" ) ; } ) ;

Alternatively, you can import exports directly from cloudflare:workers :

TypeScript import { exports } from "cloudflare:workers" ; import { it , expect } from "vitest" ; it ( "can access imported exports" , async () => { const result = await exports . MyEntryPoint . myMethod () ; expect ( result ) . toBe ( "expected value" ) ; } ) ;

See the context-exports fixture ↗ for a complete example.