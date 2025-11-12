 Skip to content
DEX Logpush jobs

Digital Experience Monitoring

Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) provides visibility into WARP device metrics, connectivity, and network performance across your Cloudflare SASE deployment.

We've released four new WARP and DEX device data sets that can be exported via Cloudflare Logpush. These Logpush data sets can be exported to R2, a cloud bucket, or a SIEM to build a customized logging and analytics experience.

  1. DEX Application Tests
  2. DEX Device State Events
  3. WARP Config Changes
  4. WARP Toggle Changes

To create a new DEX or WARP Logpush job, customers can go to the account level of the Cloudflare dashboard > Analytics & Logs > Logpush to get started.

