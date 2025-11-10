Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WAF Release - 2025-11-10
This week’s release introduces new detections for Prototype Pollution across three common vectors: URI, Body, and Header/Form.
Key Findings
- These attacks can affect both API and web applications by altering normal behavior or bypassing security controls.
Impact
Exploitation may allow attackers to change internal logic or cause unexpected behavior in applications using JavaScript or Node.js frameworks. Developers should sanitize input keys and avoid merging untrusted data structures.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution - URI
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a new detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution - Body
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a new detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|N/A
|Generic Rules - Prototype Pollution - Header - Form
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a new detection
