Automatic Return Routing (Beta)

Magic WAN now supports Automatic Return Routing (ARR), allowing customers to configure Magic on-ramps (IPsec/GRE/CNI) to learn the return path for traffic flows without requiring static routes.

Key benefits:

Route-less mode : Static or dynamic routes are optional when using ARR.

: Static or dynamic routes are optional when using ARR. Overlapping IP space support : Traffic originating from customer sites can use overlapping private IP ranges.

: Traffic originating from customer sites can use overlapping private IP ranges. Symmetric routing: Return traffic is guaranteed to use the same connection as the original on-ramp.

This feature is currently in Beta and requires the new Unified Routing mode.

For configuration details, refer to Configure Automatic Return Routing.