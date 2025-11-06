Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Automatic Return Routing (Beta)
Magic WAN now supports Automatic Return Routing (ARR), allowing customers to configure Magic on-ramps (IPsec/GRE/CNI) to learn the return path for traffic flows without requiring static routes.
Key benefits:
- Route-less mode: Static or dynamic routes are optional when using ARR.
- Overlapping IP space support: Traffic originating from customer sites can use overlapping private IP ranges.
- Symmetric routing: Return traffic is guaranteed to use the same connection as the original on-ramp.
This feature is currently in Beta and requires the new Unified Routing mode.
For configuration details, refer to Configure Automatic Return Routing.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-