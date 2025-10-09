Changelog
You can now deploy full-stack apps on Workers using Terraform
You can now upload Workers with static assets (like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, images) with the Cloudflare Terraform provider v5.11.0 ↗, making it even easier to deploy and manage full-stack apps with IaC.
Previously, you couldn't use Terraform to upload static assets without writing custom scripts to handle generating an asset manifest, calling the Cloudflare API to upload assets in chunks, and handling change detection.
Now, you simply define the directory where your assets are built, and we handle the rest. Check out the examples for what this looks like in Terraform configuration.
You can get started today with the Cloudflare Terraform provider (v5.11.0) ↗, using either the existing
cloudflare_workers_script resource ↗, or the beta
cloudflare_worker_version resource ↗.
Here's how you can use the existing
cloudflare_workers_script ↗ resource to upload your Worker code and assets in one shot.
And here's an example using the beta
cloudflare_worker_version ↗ resource, alongside the
cloudflare_worker ↗ and
cloudflare_workers_deployment ↗ resources:
Under the hood, the Cloudflare Terraform provider now handles the same logic that Wrangler uses for static asset uploads. This includes scanning your assets directory, computing hashes for each file, generating a manifest with file metadata, and calling the Cloudflare API to upload any missing files in chunks. We support large directories with parallel uploads and chunking, and when the asset manifest hash changes, we detect what's changed and trigger an upload for only those changed files.
