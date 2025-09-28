Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
WAF Release - 2025-09-28 - Emergency
This week highlights a critical vendor-specific vulnerability: a deserialization flaw in the License Servlet of Fortra’s GoAnywhere MFT. By forging a license response signature, an attacker can trigger deserialization of arbitrary objects, potentially leading to command injection.
Key Findings
- Cisco (CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20363): Multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to exploit unsafe deserialization and input validation flaws. Successful exploitation may result in arbitrary code execution, privilege escalation, or command injection on affected systems.
Impact
Cisco (CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20363): Exploitation enables attackers to escalate privileges or achieve remote code execution via command injection.
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100788
|Cisco Secure Firewall Adaptive Security Appliance - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20333, CVE:CVE-2025-20362, CVE:CVE-2025-20363
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100788A
|Cisco Secure Firewall Adaptive Security Appliance - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20333, CVE:CVE-2025-20362, CVE:CVE-2025-20363
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-