WAF Release - 2025-09-28 - Emergency

WAF

This week highlights a critical vendor-specific vulnerability: a deserialization flaw in the License Servlet of Fortra’s GoAnywhere MFT. By forging a license response signature, an attacker can trigger deserialization of arbitrary objects, potentially leading to command injection.

Key Findings

  • Cisco (CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20363): Multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to exploit unsafe deserialization and input validation flaws. Successful exploitation may result in arbitrary code execution, privilege escalation, or command injection on affected systems.

Impact

Cisco (CVE-2025-20333, CVE-2025-20362, CVE-2025-20363): Exploitation enables attackers to escalate privileges or achieve remote code execution via command injection.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100788Cisco Secure Firewall Adaptive Security Appliance - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20333, CVE:CVE-2025-20362, CVE:CVE-2025-20363N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100788ACisco Secure Firewall Adaptive Security Appliance - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20333, CVE:CVE-2025-20362, CVE:CVE-2025-20363N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection