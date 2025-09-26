 Skip to content
Automatic loopback bindings via ctx.exports

Workers

The ctx.exports API contains automatically-configured bindings corresponding to your Worker's top-level exports. For each top-level export extending WorkerEntrypoint, ctx.exports will contain a Service Binding by the same name, and for each export extending DurableObject (and for which storage has been configured via a migration), ctx.exports will contain a Durable Object namespace binding. This means you no longer have to configure these bindings explicitly in wrangler.jsonc/wrangler.toml.

Example:

JavaScript
import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers";


export class Greeter extends WorkerEntrypoint {
  greet(name) {
    return `Hello, ${name}!`;
  }
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
    let greeting = await ctx.exports.Greeter.greet("World")
    return new Response(greeting);
  }
}

At present, you must use the enable_ctx_exports compatibility flag to enable this API, though it will be on by default in the future.

See the API reference for more information.