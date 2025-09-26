Automatic loopback bindings via ctx.exports

The ctx.exports API contains automatically-configured bindings corresponding to your Worker's top-level exports. For each top-level export extending WorkerEntrypoint , ctx.exports will contain a Service Binding by the same name, and for each export extending DurableObject (and for which storage has been configured via a migration), ctx.exports will contain a Durable Object namespace binding. This means you no longer have to configure these bindings explicitly in wrangler.jsonc / wrangler.toml .

Example:

JavaScript import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export class Greeter extends WorkerEntrypoint { greet ( name ) { return `Hello, ${ name } !` ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { let greeting = await ctx . exports . Greeter . greet ( "World" ) return new Response ( greeting ) ; } }

At present, you must use the enable_ctx_exports compatibility flag to enable this API, though it will be on by default in the future.

See the API reference for more information.