Automatic loopback bindings via ctx.exports
The
ctx.exports API contains automatically-configured bindings corresponding to your Worker's top-level exports. For each top-level export extending
WorkerEntrypoint,
ctx.exports will contain a Service Binding by the same name, and for each export extending
DurableObject (and for which storage has been configured via a migration),
ctx.exports will contain a Durable Object namespace binding. This means you no longer have to configure these bindings explicitly in
wrangler.jsonc/
wrangler.toml.
Example:
At present, you must use the
enable_ctx_exports compatibility flag to enable this API, though it will be on by default in the future.
