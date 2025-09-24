WAF Release - 2025-09-24 - Emergency

This week highlights a critical vendor-specific vulnerability: a deserialization flaw in the License Servlet of Fortra’s GoAnywhere MFT. By forging a license response signature, an attacker can trigger deserialization of arbitrary objects, potentially leading to command injection.

Key Findings

GoAnywhere MFT (CVE-2025-10035): Deserialization vulnerability in the License Servlet that allows attackers with a forged license response signature to deserialize arbitrary objects, potentially resulting in command injection.

Impact

GoAnywhere MFT (CVE-2025-10035): Exploitation enables attackers to escalate privileges or achieve remote code execution via command injection.