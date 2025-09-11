Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
New results table view
The results table view of Log Search has been updated with additional functionality and a more streamlined user experience. Users can now easily:
- Remove/add columns.
- Resize columns.
- Sort columns.
- Copy values from any field.
