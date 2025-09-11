 Skip to content
New results table view

Log Explorer

The results table view of Log Search has been updated with additional functionality and a more streamlined user experience. Users can now easily:

  • Remove/add columns.
  • Resize columns.
  • Sort columns.
  • Copy values from any field.
