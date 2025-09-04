WAF Release - 2025-09-04 - Emergency

This week's update

This week, new critical vulnerabilities were disclosed in Sitecore’s Sitecore Experience Manager (XM), Sitecore Experience Platform (XP), specifically versions 9.0 through 9.3, and 10.0 through 10.4. These flaws are caused by unsafe data deserialization and code reflection, leaving affected systems at high risk of exploitation.

Key Findings

CVE-2025-53691: Remote Code Execution through Insecure Deserialization

CVE-2025-53693: HTML Cache Poisoning through Unsafe Reflections

Impact

Exploitation could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely on the affected system and conduct cache poisoning attacks, potentially leading to further compromise. Applying the latest vendor-released solution without delay is strongly recommended.