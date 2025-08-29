 Skip to content
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

WAF Release - 2025-08-29 - Emergency

WAF

This week's update

This week, new critical vulnerabilities were disclosed in Next.js’s image optimization functionality, exposing a broad range of production environments to risks of data exposure and cache manipulation.

Key Findings

  • CVE-2025-55173: Arbitrary file download from the server via image optimization.

  • CVE-2025-57752: Cache poisoning leading to unauthorized data disclosure.

Impact

Exploitation could expose sensitive files, leak user or backend data, and undermine application trust. Given Next.js’s wide use, immediate patching and cache hardening are strongly advised.

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100613Next.js - Dangerous File Download - CVE:CVE-2025-55173N/ABlockThis is a new detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100616Next.js - Information Disclosure - CVE:CVE-2025-57752N/ABlockThis is a new detection