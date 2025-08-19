 Skip to content
WARP client for Linux (version 2025.6.1335.0)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

  • Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
  • Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
  • Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.
  • Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues.

Known issues

  • Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.