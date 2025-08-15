Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Workers Static Assets: Corrected handling of double slashes in redirect rule paths
Static Assets: Fixed a bug in how redirect rules ↗ defined in your Worker's
_redirects file are processed.
If you're serving Static Assets with a
_redirects file containing a rule like
/ja/* /:splat, paths with double slashes were previously misinterpreted as external URLs. For example, visiting
/ja//example.com would incorrectly redirect to
https://example.com instead of
/example.com on your domain. This has been fixed and double slashes now correctly resolve as local paths. Note: Cloudflare Pages was not affected by this issue.
