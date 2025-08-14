The recent Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ and SDK releases (such as cloudflare-typescript ↗) bring significant improvements to the Workers developer experience. These updates focus on reliability, performance, and adding Python Workers support.

Terraform Improvements

Fixed Unwarranted Plan Diffs

Resolved several issues with the cloudflare_workers_script resource that resulted in unwarranted plan diffs, including:

Using Durable Objects migrations

Using some bindings such as secret_text

Using smart placement

A resource should never show a plan diff if there isn't an actual change. This fix reduces unnecessary noise in your Terraform plan and is available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.8.0.

Improved File Management

You can now specify content_file and content_sha256 instead of content . This prevents the Workers script content from being stored in the state file which greatly reduces plan diff size and noise. If your workflow synced plans remotely, this should now happen much faster since there is less data to sync. This is available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.7.0.

resource "cloudflare_workers_script" "my_worker" { account_id = "123456789" script_name = "my_worker" main_module = "worker.mjs" content_file = "worker.mjs" content_sha256 = filesha256 ( "worker.mjs" ) }

Assets Headers and Redirects Support

Fixed the cloudflare_workers_script resource to properly support headers and redirects for Assets:

resource "cloudflare_workers_script" "my_worker" { account_id = "123456789" script_name = "my_worker" main_module = "worker.mjs" content_file = "worker.mjs" content_sha256 = filesha256 ( "worker.mjs" ) assets = { config = { headers = file ( "_headers" ) redirects = file ( "_redirects" ) } # Completion jwt from: # https://developers.cloudflare.com/api/resources/workers/subresources/assets/subresources/upload/ jwt = "jwt" } }

Available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.8.0.

Python Workers Support

Added support for uploading Python Workers (beta) in Terraform. You can now deploy Python Workers with:

resource "cloudflare_workers_script" "my_worker" { account_id = "123456789" script_name = "my_worker" content_file = "worker.py" content_sha256 = filesha256 ( "worker.py" ) content_type = "text/x-python" }

Available in Cloudflare Terraform Provider 5.8.0.

SDK Enhancements

Improved File Upload API

Fixed an issue where Workers script versions in the SDK did not allow uploading files. This now works, and also has an improved files upload interface:

const scriptContent = ` export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response('Hello World!', { status: 200 }); } }; ` ; client . workers . scripts . versions . create ( 'my-worker' , { account_id : '123456789' , metadata : { main_module : 'my-worker.mjs' , }, files : [ await toFile ( Buffer . from ( scriptContent ) , 'my-worker.mjs' , { type : "application/javascript+module" , } ) ] } ) ;

Will be available in cloudflare-typescript 4.6.0. A similar change will be available in cloudflare-python 4.4.0.

Fixed updating KV values

Previously when creating a KV value like this:

await cf . kv . namespaces . values . update ( "my-kv-namespace" , "key1" , { account_id : "123456789" , metadata : "my metadata" , value : JSON . stringify ( { hello : "world" } ) } ) ;

...and recalling it in your Worker like this:

const value = await c . env . KV . get <{ hello : string }> ( "key1" , "json" ) ;

You'd get back this: {metadata:'my metadata', value:"{'hello':'world'}"} instead of the correct value of {hello: 'world'}

This is fixed in cloudflare-typescript 4.5.0 and will be fixed in cloudflare-python 4.4.0.