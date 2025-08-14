Changelog
Python Workers handlers now live in an entrypoint class
We are changing how Python Workers are structured by default. Previously, handlers were defined at the top-level of a module as
on_fetch,
on_scheduled, etc. methods, but now they live in an entrypoint class.
Here's an example of how to now define a Worker with a fetch handler:
To keep using the old-style handlers, you can specify the
disable_python_no_global_handlers compatibility flag in your wrangler file:
Consult the Python Workers documentation for more details.
