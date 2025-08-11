Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
MessageChannel and MessagePort
A minimal implementation of the MessageChannel API ↗ is now available in Workers. This means that you can use
MessageChannel to send messages between different parts of your Worker, but not across different Workers.
The
MessageChannel and
MessagePort APIs will be available by default at the global scope
with any worker using a compatibility date of
2025-08-15 or later. It is also available
using the
expose_global_message_channel compatibility flag, or can be explicitly disabled
using the
no_expose_global_message_channel compatibility flag.
Any value that can be used with the
structuredClone(...) API can be sent over the port.
There are a number of key limitations to the
MessageChannel API in Workers:
- Transfer lists are currently not supported. This means that you will not be able to transfer
ownership of objects like
ArrayBufferor
MessagePortbetween ports.
- The
MessagePortis not yet serializable. This means that you cannot send a
MessagePortobject through the
postMessagemethod or via JSRPC calls.
- The
'messageerror'event is only partially supported. If the
'onmessage'handler throws an error, the
'messageerror'event will be triggered, however, it will not be triggered when there are errors serializing or deserializing the message data. Instead, the error will be thrown when the
postMessagemethod is called on the sending port.
- The
'close'event will be emitted on both ports when one of the ports is closed, however it will not be emitted when the Worker is terminated or when one of the ports is garbage collected.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-