Requests made from Cloudflare Workers can now force a revalidation of their cache with the origin.

Workers

By setting the value of the cache property to no-cache, you can force Cloudflare's cache to revalidate, its contents with the origin when making subrequests from Cloudflare Workers.

index.js
export default {
  async fetch(req, env, ctx) {
    const request = new Request("https://cloudflare.com", {
      cache: "no-cache",
    });
    const response = await fetch(request);
    return response;
  },
};

When you set the value to no-cache on a subrequest made from a Worker, the Cloudflare Workers runtime will force the cache to revalidate its data with the origin

This increases compatibility with NPM packages and JavaScript frameworks that rely on setting the cache property, which is a cross-platform standard part of the Request interface. Previously, if you set the cache property on Request to 'no-cache', the Workers runtime threw an exception.