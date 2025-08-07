Requests made from Cloudflare Workers can now force a revalidation of their cache with the origin.

By setting the value of the cache property to no-cache , you can force Cloudflare's cache to revalidate, its contents with the origin when making subrequests from Cloudflare Workers.

JavaScript TypeScript index.js export default { async fetch ( req , env , ctx ) { const request = new Request ( "https://cloudflare.com" , { cache : "no-cache" , } ) ; const response = await fetch ( request ) ; return response ; }, }; index.ts export default { async fetch ( req , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { const request = new Request ( "https://cloudflare.com" , { cache : 'no-cache' } ) ; const response = await fetch ( request ) ; return response ; } } satisfies ExportedHandler < Environment >

When you set the value to no-cache on a subrequest made from a Worker, the Cloudflare Workers runtime will force the cache to revalidate its data with the origin