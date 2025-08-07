Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Requests made from Cloudflare Workers can now force a revalidation of their cache with the origin.
By setting the value of the
cache property to
no-cache, you can force Cloudflare's
cache to revalidate, its contents with the origin when
making subrequests from Cloudflare Workers.
When you set the value to
no-cache on a subrequest made from a Worker, the Cloudflare Workers
runtime will force the cache to revalidate its data with the origin
This increases compatibility with NPM packages and JavaScript frameworks that rely on setting the
cache property, which is a cross-platform standard part
of the
Request interface. Previously, if you set the
cache
property on
Request to
'no-cache', the Workers runtime threw an exception.
- Learn how the Cache works with Cloudflare Workers
- Enable Node.js compatibility for your Cloudflare Worker
- Explore Runtime APIs and Bindings available in Cloudflare Workers
