 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Certificate Transparency Insights in Cloudflare Radar

Radar

Radar now introduces Certificate Transparency (CT) insights, providing visibility into certificate issuance trends based on Certificate Transparency logs currently monitored by Cloudflare.

The following API endpoints are now available:

For the summary and timeseries_groups endpoints, the following dimensions are available (and also usable as filters):

  • ca: Certification Authority (certificate issuer)
  • ca_owner: Certification Authority Owner
  • duration: Certificate validity duration (between NotBefore and NotAfter dates)
  • entry_type: Entry type (certificate vs. pre-certificate)
  • expiration_status: Expiration status (valid vs. expired)
  • has_ips: Presence of IP addresses in certificate Subject Alternative Names (SANs)
  • has_wildcards: Presence of wildcard DNS names in certificate SANs
  • log: CT log name
  • log_api: CT log API (RFC6962 vs. Static)
  • log_operator: CT log operator
  • public_key_algorithm: Public key algorithm of certificate's key
  • signature_algorithm: Signature algorithm used by CA to sign certificate
  • tld: Top-level domain for DNS names found in certificates SANs
  • validation_level: Validation level

Check out the new Certificate Transparency insights in the new Radar page.