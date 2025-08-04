Certificate Transparency Insights in Cloudflare Radar

Radar now introduces Certificate Transparency (CT) insights, providing visibility into certificate issuance trends based on Certificate Transparency logs currently monitored by Cloudflare.

The following API endpoints are now available:

For the summary and timeseries_groups endpoints, the following dimensions are available (and also usable as filters):

ca : Certification Authority (certificate issuer)

: Certification Authority (certificate issuer) ca_owner : Certification Authority Owner

: Certification Authority Owner duration : Certificate validity duration (between NotBefore and NotAfter dates)

: Certificate validity duration (between NotBefore and NotAfter dates) entry_type : Entry type (certificate vs. pre-certificate)

: Entry type (certificate vs. pre-certificate) expiration_status : Expiration status (valid vs. expired)

: Expiration status (valid vs. expired) has_ips : Presence of IP addresses in certificate Subject Alternative Names (SANs) ↗

: Presence of IP addresses in certificate Subject Alternative Names (SANs) has_wildcards : Presence of wildcard DNS names in certificate SANs

: Presence of wildcard DNS names in certificate SANs log : CT log name

: CT log name log_api : CT log API (RFC6962 ↗ vs. Static ↗ )

: CT log API (RFC6962 vs. Static ) log_operator : CT log operator

: CT log operator public_key_algorithm : Public key algorithm of certificate's key

: Public key algorithm of certificate's key signature_algorithm : Signature algorithm used by CA to sign certificate

: Signature algorithm used by CA to sign certificate tld : Top-level domain for DNS names found in certificates SANs

: Top-level domain for DNS names found in certificates SANs validation_level : Validation level ↗

Check out the new Certificate Transparency insights in the new Radar page ↗.