Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

WARP client for macOS (version 2025.6.824.1)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

  • Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
  • Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
  • Improvement to managed network detection checks for faster switching between managed networks.

Known issues

  • macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
  • Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.