Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Gateway HTTP Filtering on all ports available in open BETA
Gateway can now apply HTTP filtering to all proxied HTTP requests, not just traffic on standard HTTP (
80) and HTTPS (
443) ports. This means all requests can now be filtered by A/V scanning, file sandboxing, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and more.
You can turn this setting on by going to Settings > Network > Firewall and choosing Inspect on all ports.
To learn more, refer to Inspect on all ports (Beta).
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-