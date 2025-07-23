WARP client for Linux (version 2025.5.943.0)

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains minor fixes and improvements.

Changes and improvements

WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.

Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.

Known issues