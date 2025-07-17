 Skip to content
The Cloudflare Vite plugin now supports Vite 7

Workers

Vite 7 is now supported in the Cloudflare Vite plugin. See the Vite changelog for a list of changes.

Note that the minimum Node.js versions supported by Vite 7 are 20.19 and 22.12. We continue to support Vite 6 so you do not need to immediately upgrade.