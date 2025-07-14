WAF Release - 2025-07-14

This week’s vulnerability analysis highlights emerging web application threats that exploit modern JavaScript behavior and SQL parsing ambiguities. Attackers continue to refine techniques such as attribute overloading and obfuscated logic manipulation to evade detection and compromise front-end and back-end systems.

Key Findings

XSS – Attribute Overloading: A novel cross-site scripting technique where attackers abuse custom or non-standard HTML attributes to smuggle payloads into the DOM. These payloads evade traditional sanitization logic, especially in frameworks that loosely validate attributes or trust unknown tokens.

XSS – onToggle Event Abuse: Exploits the lesser-used onToggle event (triggered by elements like <details> ) to execute arbitrary JavaScript when users interact with UI elements. This vector is often overlooked by static analyzers and can be embedded in seemingly benign components.

SQLi – Obfuscated Boolean Logic: An advanced SQL injection variant that uses non-standard Boolean expressions, comment-based obfuscation, or alternate encodings (for example, /*!true*/ , AND/**/1=1 ) to bypass basic input validation and WAF signatures. This technique is particularly dangerous in dynamic query construction contexts.

Impact

These vulnerabilities target both user-facing components and back-end databases, introducing potential vectors for credential theft, session hijacking, or full data exfiltration. The XSS variants bypass conventional filters through overlooked HTML behaviors, while the obfuscated SQLi enables attackers to stealthily probe back-end logic, making them especially difficult to detect and block.