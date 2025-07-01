 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Cloudflare Access Logging supports the Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB)

Access

Cloudflare Access logs now support the Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB). If you have configured the CMB for your account, all Access logging will respect that configuration.