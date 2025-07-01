Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Cloudflare Access Logging supports the Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB)
Cloudflare Access logs now support the Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB). If you have configured the CMB for your account, all Access logging will respect that configuration.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-