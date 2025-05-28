Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Updated attack score model
We have deployed an updated attack score model focused on enhancing the detection of multiple false positives (FPs).
As a result of this improvement, some changes in observed attack scores are expected.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-