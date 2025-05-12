Changelog
WARP client for Linux (version 2025.4.929.0)
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the Stable release downloads page. This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:
- All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local Firewall rules to allow our DoH IP Address or domains.
- When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved DEX Test Error reporting.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or http/3 specifically.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.
- Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.
