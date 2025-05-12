WARP client for Linux (version 2025.4.929.0)

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the Stable release downloads page. This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:

All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local Firewall rules to allow our DoH IP Address or domains. When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.

Changes and improvements