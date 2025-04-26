 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2025-04-26 - Emergency

WAF
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100755

React.js - Router and Remix Vulnerability - CVE:CVE-2025-43864, CVE:CVE-2025-43865

BlockBlockThis is a New Detection