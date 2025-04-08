Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WARP client for macOS (version 2025.2.644.0)
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the Stable release downloads page. This release contains a hotfix for captive portal detection and PF state tables for the 2025.2.600.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fix to reduce the number of browser tabs opened during captive portal logins.
- Improvement to exclude local DNS traffic entries from PF state table to reduce risk of connectivity issues from exceeding table capacity.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
