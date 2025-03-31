WARP client for macOS (version 2025.2.600.0)

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the Stable release downloads page. This release contains support for a new WARP setting, Global WARP override. It also includes significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic.

Changes and improvements

Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.

Improved error messages shown in the app.

WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the warp-cli tunnel stats command.

command. Fixed an issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.

Added a new Global WARP override setting. This setting puts account administrators in control of disabling and enabling WARP across all devices registered to an account from the dashboard. Global WARP override is disabled by default.

Known issues