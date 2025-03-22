Changelog
WAF Release - 2025-03-22 - Emergency
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100739
|Next.js - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-29927
|N/A
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
