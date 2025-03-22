 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2025-03-22 - Emergency

WAF
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100739Next.js - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-29927N/ADisabledThis is a New Detection