WARP client for macOS (version 2025.2.460.1)

Mar 13, 2025, 11:00 AM
Zero Trust WARP Client

A new beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the Downloads page. This release contains significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.

Changes and improvements

  • Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.
  • Improved error messages shown in the app.
  • WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the warp-cli tunnel stats command.
  • Fixed issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.

Known issues

  • macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.3 or later.