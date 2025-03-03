 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2025-03-03

WAF
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100721

Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-13159, CVE:CVE-2024-13160, CVE:CVE-2024-13161

LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100596

Citrix Content Collaboration ShareFile - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-24489

N/ABlock