Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
WAF Release - 2025-02-18
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100715
|FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55591
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100716
|Ivanti - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2021-44529
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100717
|SimpleHelp - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-57727
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100718
|SonicWall SSLVPN - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-53704
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100719
|Yeti Platform - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-46507
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-