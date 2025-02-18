 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

WAF Release - 2025-02-18

WAF
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100715FortiOS - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55591LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100716Ivanti - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2021-44529LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100717SimpleHelp - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-57727LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100718SonicWall SSLVPN - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-53704LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100719Yeti Platform - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-46507LogBlockThis is a New Detection