Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
WAF Release - 2025-01-13
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100704
Cleo Harmony - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55956, CVE:CVE-2024-55953
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100705
|Sentry - SSRF
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100706
|Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53677
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100707
FortiWLM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48782, CVE:CVE-2023-34993, CVE:CVE-2023-34990
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100007C_BETA
|Command Injection - Common Attack Commands
|Disabled
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-