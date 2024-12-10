 Skip to content
Change the order of list items in IP Lists (for API and Terraform users)

WAF

Due to changes in the API implementation, the order of list items in an IP list obtained via API or Terraform may change, which may cause Terraform to detect a change in Terraform state. To fix this issue, resync the Terraform state or upgrade the version of your Terraform Cloudflare provider to version 4.44.0 or later.