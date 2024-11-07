Stage and test cache configurations safely

You can now stage and test cache configurations before deploying them to production. Versioned environments let you safely validate cache rules, purge operations, and configuration changes without affecting live traffic.

How it works

With versioned environments, you can:

Create staging versions of your cache configuration. Test cache rules in a non-production environment. Purge staged content independently from production. Validate changes before promoting to production.

This capability integrates with Cloudflare's broader versioning system, allowing you to manage cache configurations alongside other zone settings.

Benefits

Risk-free testing : Validate configuration changes without impacting production.

: Validate configuration changes without impacting production. Independent purging : Clear staging cache without affecting live content.

: Clear staging cache without affecting live content. Deployment confidence : Catch issues before they reach end users.

: Catch issues before they reach end users. Team collaboration: Multiple team members can work on different versions.

Get started

To get started, refer to the version management documentation.