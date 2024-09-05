One-click Cache Rules templates now available

You can now create optimized cache rules instantly with one-click templates, eliminating the complexity of manual rule configuration.

How it works

Navigate to Rules > Templates in your Cloudflare dashboard. Select a template for your use case. Click to apply the template with sensible defaults. Customize as needed for your specific requirements.

Available cache templates

Cache everything : Adjust the cache level for all requests.

: Adjust the cache level for all requests. Bypass cache for everything : Bypass cache for all requests.

: Bypass cache for all requests. Cache default file extensions : Replicate Page Rules caching behavior by making only default extensions eligible for cache.

: Replicate Page Rules caching behavior by making only default extensions eligible for cache. Bypass cache on cookie : Bypass cache for requests containing specific cookies.

: Bypass cache for requests containing specific cookies. Set edge cache time : Cache responses with status code between 200 and 599 on the Cloudflare edge.

: Cache responses with status code between 200 and 599 on the Cloudflare edge. Set browser cache time: Adjust how long a browser should cache a resource.

Get started

To get started, go to Rules > Templates ↗ in the dashboard. For more information, refer to the Cache Rules documentation.