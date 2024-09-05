Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
One-click Cache Rules templates now available
You can now create optimized cache rules instantly with one-click templates, eliminating the complexity of manual rule configuration.
- Navigate to Rules > Templates in your Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select a template for your use case.
- Click to apply the template with sensible defaults.
- Customize as needed for your specific requirements.
- Cache everything: Adjust the cache level for all requests.
- Bypass cache for everything: Bypass cache for all requests.
- Cache default file extensions: Replicate Page Rules caching behavior by making only default extensions eligible for cache.
- Bypass cache on cookie: Bypass cache for requests containing specific cookies.
- Set edge cache time: Cache responses with status code between 200 and 599 on the Cloudflare edge.
- Set browser cache time: Adjust how long a browser should cache a resource.
To get started, go to Rules > Templates ↗ in the dashboard. For more information, refer to the Cache Rules documentation.
