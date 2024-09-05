 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

One-click Cache Rules templates now available

Cache / CDN

You can now create optimized cache rules instantly with one-click templates, eliminating the complexity of manual rule configuration.

How it works

  1. Navigate to Rules > Templates in your Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Select a template for your use case.
  3. Click to apply the template with sensible defaults.
  4. Customize as needed for your specific requirements.

Available cache templates

  • Cache everything: Adjust the cache level for all requests.
  • Bypass cache for everything: Bypass cache for all requests.
  • Cache default file extensions: Replicate Page Rules caching behavior by making only default extensions eligible for cache.
  • Bypass cache on cookie: Bypass cache for requests containing specific cookies.
  • Set edge cache time: Cache responses with status code between 200 and 599 on the Cloudflare edge.
  • Set browser cache time: Adjust how long a browser should cache a resource.

Get started

To get started, go to Rules > Templates in the dashboard. For more information, refer to the Cache Rules documentation.