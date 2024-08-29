 Skip to content
Fixed occasional attack score mismatches

WAF

Fixed an issue causing score mismatches between the global WAF attack score and subscores. In certain cases, subscores were higher (not an attack) than expected while the global attack score was lower than expected (attack), leading to false positives.