Regionalized Generic Tiered Cache for higher hit ratios

You can now achieve higher cache hit ratios with Generic Global Tiered Cache. Regional content hashing routes content consistently to the same upper-tier data centers, eliminating redundant caching and reducing origin load.

How it works

Regional content hashing groups data centers by region and uses consistent hashing to route content to designated upper-tier caches:

Same content always routes to the same upper-tier data center within a region.

Eliminates redundant copies across multiple upper-tier caches.

Increases the likelihood of cache HITs for the same content.

Example

A popular image requested from multiple edge locations in a region:

Before : Cached at 3-4 different upper-tier data centers

: Cached at 3-4 different upper-tier data centers After : Cached at 1 designated upper-tier data center

: Cached at 1 designated upper-tier data center Result: 3-4x fewer cache MISSes, reducing origin load and improving performance

Get started

To get started, enable Generic Global Tiered Cache on your zone.