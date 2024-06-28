WARP client for Windows (version 2024.6.415.0)

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release includes some exciting new features. It also includes additional fixes and minor improvements.

New features

Admins can now elect to have ZT WARP clients connect using the MASQUE protocol; this setting is in Device Profiles. Note: before MASQUE can be used, the global setting for Override local interface IP must be enabled. For more detail, see https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/connections/connect-devices/warp/configure-warp/warp-settings/#device-tunnel-protocol. This feature will be rolled out to customers in stages over approximately the next month.

The ZT WARP client on Windows devices can now connect before the user completes their Windows login. This Windows pre-login capability allows for connecting to on-premise Active Directory and/or similar resources necessary to complete the Windows login.

The Device Posture client certificate check has been substantially enhanced. The primary enhancement is the ability to check for client certificates that have unique common names, made unique by the inclusion of the device serial number or host name (for example, CN = 123456.mycompany, where 123456 is the device serial number). Additional details can be found here: https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/identity/devices/warp-client-checks/client-certificate/

Additional changes and improvements

Added a new message explaining why WARP was unable to connect, to help with troubleshooting.

The upgrade window now uses international date formats.

Made a change to ensure DEX tests are not running when the tunnel is not up due to the device going to or waking from sleep. This is specific to devices using the S3 power model.

Fixed a known issue where the certificate was not always properly left behind in %ProgramData%\Cloudflare\installed_cert.pem .

. Fixed an issue where ICMPv6 Neighbor Solicitation messages were being incorrectly sent on the WARP tunnel.

Fixed an issue where a silent upgrade was causing certain files to be deleted if the target upgrade version is the same as the current version.

Warning

This is the last GA release that will be supporting older, deprecated warp-cli commands. There are two methods to identify these commands. One, when used in this release, the command will work but will also return a deprecation warning. And two, the deprecated commands do not appear in the output of warp-cli -h .

Known issues