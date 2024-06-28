WARP client for macOS (version 2024.6.416.0)

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release includes some exciting new features. It also includes additional fixes and minor improvements.

New features

Admins can now elect to have ZT WARP clients connect using the MASQUE protocol; this setting is in Device Profiles. Note: before MASQUE can be used, the global setting for Override local interface IP must be enabled. For more detail, see https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/connections/connect-devices/warp/configure-warp/warp-settings/#device-tunnel-protocol. This feature will be rolled out to customers in stages over approximately the next month.

The Device Posture client certificate check has been substantially enhanced. The primary enhancement is the ability to check for client certificates that have unique common names, made unique by the inclusion of the device serial number or host name (for example, CN = 123456.mycompany, where 123456 is the device serial number). Additional details can be found here: https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/identity/devices/warp-client-checks/client-certificate/

Additional changes and improvements

Fixed a known issue where the certificate was not always properly left behind in /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/installed_cert.pem .

. Fixed an issue where re-auth notifications were not cleared from the UI when the user switched configurations.

Fixed a macOS firewall rule that allowed all UDP traffic to go outside the tunnel. Relates to TunnelVision (CVE-2024-3661).

Fixed an issue that could cause the Cloudflare WARP menu bar application to disappear when switching configurations.

Warning

This is the last GA release that will be supporting older, deprecated warp-cli commands. There are two methods to identify these commands. One, when used in this release, the command will work but will also return a deprecation warning. And two, the deprecated commands do not appear in the output of warp-cli -h .

Known issues