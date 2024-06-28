Changelog
WARP client for macOS (version 2024.6.416.0)
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release includes some exciting new features. It also includes additional fixes and minor improvements.
New features
- Admins can now elect to have ZT WARP clients connect using the MASQUE protocol; this setting is in Device Profiles. Note: before MASQUE can be used, the global setting for Override local interface IP must be enabled. For more detail, see https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/connections/connect-devices/warp/configure-warp/warp-settings/#device-tunnel-protocol. This feature will be rolled out to customers in stages over approximately the next month.
- The Device Posture client certificate check has been substantially enhanced. The primary enhancement is the ability to check for client certificates that have unique common names, made unique by the inclusion of the device serial number or host name (for example, CN = 123456.mycompany, where 123456 is the device serial number). Additional details can be found here: https://developers.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-one/identity/devices/warp-client-checks/client-certificate/
Additional changes and improvements
- Fixed a known issue where the certificate was not always properly left behind in
/Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/installed_cert.pem.
- Fixed an issue where re-auth notifications were not cleared from the UI when the user switched configurations.
- Fixed a macOS firewall rule that allowed all UDP traffic to go outside the tunnel. Relates to TunnelVision (CVE-2024-3661).
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Cloudflare WARP menu bar application to disappear when switching configurations.
Warning
- This is the last GA release that will be supporting older, deprecated warp-cli commands. There are two methods to identify these commands. One, when used in this release, the command will work but will also return a deprecation warning. And two, the deprecated commands do not appear in the output of
warp-cli -h.
Known issues
- If a user has an MDM file configured to support multiple profiles (for the switch configurations feature), and then changes to an MDM file configured for a single profile, the WARP client may not connect. The workaround is to use the
warp-cli registration deletecommand to clear the registration, and then re-register the client.
- There are certain known limitations preventing the use of the MASQUE tunnel protocol in certain scenarios. Do not use the MASQUE tunnel protocol if:
- A Magic WAN integration is on the account and is not yet migrated to the warp_unified_flow. Please check migration status with your account team.
- Your account has Regional Services enabled.
- Managed network detection will fail for TLS 1.2 endpoints with EMS (Extended Master Secret) disabled
