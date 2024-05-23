 Skip to content
Changelog

Improved detection capabilities

WAF

WAF attack score now automatically detects and decodes Base64 and JavaScript (Unicode escape sequences) in HTTP requests. This update is available for all customers with access to WAF attack score (Business customers with access to a single field and Enterprise customers).