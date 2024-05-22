WARP client for Windows (version 2024.5.310.1)

A new Beta release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This is a release focused on fixes and improvements.

Notable updates

Added a new Unable to Connect message to the UI to help in troubleshooting.

In the upgrade window, a change was made to use international date formats to resolve an issue with localization.

Made a change to ensure DEX tests are not running when the tunnel is not up due to the device going to or waking from sleep. This is specific to devices using the S3 power model.

Fixed a known issue where the certificate was not always properly left behind in %ProgramData%\Cloudflare\installed_cert.pem .

. Fixed an issue where ICMPv6 Neighbor Solicitation messages were being incorrectly sent on the WARP tunnel.

Known issues