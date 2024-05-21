Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WARP client for macOS (version 2024.5.287.1)
A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.
This is a release focused on fixes and improvements.
Notable updates:
- Fixed a known issue where the certificate was not always properly left behind in
/Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/installed_cert.pem.
- Fixed an issue so that that the reauth notification is cleared from the UI when the user switches configurations.
- Fixed an issue by correcting the WARP client setting of macOS firewall rules. This relates to TunnelVision (CVE-2024-3661).
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Cloudflare WARP menu bar application to disappear when switching configurations.
Known issues:
- If a user has an MDM file configured to support multiple profiles (for the switch configurations feature), and then changes to an MDM file configured for a single profile, the WARP client may not connect. The workaround is to use the 'warp-cli registration delete' command to clear the registration, and then re-register the client.
