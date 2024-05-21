WARP client for macOS (version 2024.5.287.1)

A new Beta release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the beta releases downloads page.

This is a release focused on fixes and improvements.

Notable updates:

Fixed a known issue where the certificate was not always properly left behind in /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/installed_cert.pem .

. Fixed an issue so that that the reauth notification is cleared from the UI when the user switches configurations.

Fixed an issue by correcting the WARP client setting of macOS firewall rules. This relates to TunnelVision (CVE-2024-3661).

Fixed an issue that could cause the Cloudflare WARP menu bar application to disappear when switching configurations.

Known issues: