Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Cloudflare Docs
Cache
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Cache / CDN
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Chunked encoding and dynamic content

Chunked encoding and dynamic content

When something is sent with chunked encoding, Cloudflare will not send along a Content-Length header because it will be ignored by default ( RFC 2616, Section 4.4).

Cloudflare applies chunked encoding and gzipping to all dynamic HTML, which applies to any file extension that is not cached by Cloudflare.

​​ Solution

If you need the Content-Length header, you could take one of the following approaches:

  • Add a file extension to the resource so that it matches our list of supported file extensions (as long as you are also using HTTP 1.0 as the protocol).
  • Create a Page Rule to Cache Everything, which even caches content that does not use a default file extension.