Chunked encoding and dynamic content
When something is sent with chunked encoding, Cloudflare will not send along a
Content-Length header because it will be ignored by default (
RFC 2616, Section 4.4).
Cloudflare applies chunked encoding and gzipping to all dynamic HTML, which applies to any file extension that is not cached by Cloudflare.
Solution
If you need the
Content-Length header, you could take one of the following approaches:
- Add a file extension to the resource so that it matches our list of supported file extensions (as long as you are also using
HTTP 1.0as the protocol).
- Create a Page Rule to Cache Everything, which even caches content that does not use a default file extension.