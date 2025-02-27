Take a webpage snapshot
The
/snapshot endpoint captures both the HTML content and a screenshot of the webpage in one request. It returns the HTML as a text string and the screenshot as a Base64-encoded image.
- Go to
https://example.com/.
- Inject custom JavaScript.
- Capture the rendered HTML.
- Take a screenshot.
The
html property in the JSON payload, it sets the html to
<html><body>Advanced Snapshot</body></html> then does the following steps:
- Disable JavaScript.
- Changes the page size
(viewport).
- Waits up to
30000msor until the
DOMContentLoadedevent starts.
- Returns the rendered HTML content and a base-64 encoded screenshot of the page.
url(string) - The URL of the page to snapshot.
html(string) - Allows passing custom HTML instead of a URL.
setJavaScriptEnabled(boolean) - Enables or disables JavaScript execution on the page.
viewport*(object)- Sets the rendering viewport dimensions.
width(number) - Width in pixels.
height(number) - Height in pixels.
-
gotoOptions(object) - Determines when the page is fully loaded.
waitUntil(string) - Defines the loading strategy (
domcontentloaded,
networkidle2).
timeout(number) - Timeout duration in milliseconds.
-
allowResourceTypes(array of strings) - Restricts the types of resources allowed to load.
- Example: [
document,
script] - Only allows HTML documents and scripts to load, preventing images, stylesheets, and other resources.
- Example: [
screenshot(string) - Base64-encoded image of the rendered page.
content(string) - Fully rendered HTML of the page.