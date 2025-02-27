 Skip to content
Take a webpage snapshot

The /snapshot endpoint captures both the HTML content and a screenshot of the webpage in one request. It returns the HTML as a text string and the screenshot as a Base64-encoded image.

Basic usage

  1. Go to https://example.com/.
  2. Inject custom JavaScript.
  3. Capture the rendered HTML.
  4. Take a screenshot.
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/snapshot' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -d '{
    "url": "https://example.com/",
    "addScriptTag": [
      { "content": "document.body.innerHTML = \"Snapshot Page\";" }
    ]
  }'

JSON response

{
  "status": true,
  "result": {
    "screenshot": "Base64EncodedScreenshotString",
    "content": "<html>...</html>"
  }
}

Advanced usage

The html property in the JSON payload, it sets the html to <html><body>Advanced Snapshot</body></html> then does the following steps:

  1. Disable JavaScript.
  2. Changes the page size (viewport).
  3. Waits up to 30000ms or until the DOMContentLoaded event starts.
  4. Returns the rendered HTML content and a base-64 encoded screenshot of the page.
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/snapshot' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -d '{
    "html": "<html><body>Advanced Snapshot</body></html>",
    "setJavaScriptEnabled": false,
    "viewport": {
      "width": 1200,
      "height": 800
    },
    "gotoOptions": {
      "waitUntil": "domcontentloaded",
      "timeout": 30000
    }
  }'

JSON response

{
  "status": true,
  "errors": [],
  "result": {
    "screenshot": "AdvancedBase64Screenshot",
    "content": "<html><body>Advanced Snapshot</body></html>"
  }
}

Parameters

  • url (string) - The URL of the page to snapshot.
  • html (string) - Allows passing custom HTML instead of a URL.
  • setJavaScriptEnabled (boolean) - Enables or disables JavaScript execution on the page.
  • viewport *(object)- Sets the rendering viewport dimensions.
    • width (number) - Width in pixels.
    • height (number) - Height in pixels.
  • gotoOptions (object) - Determines when the page is fully loaded.
    • waitUntil (string) - Defines the loading strategy (domcontentloaded, networkidle2).
    • timeout (number) - Timeout duration in milliseconds.
  • allowResourceTypes (array of strings) - Restricts the types of resources allowed to load.
    • Example: [document, script] - Only allows HTML documents and scripts to load, preventing images, stylesheets, and other resources.

Response fields

  • screenshot (string) - Base64-encoded image of the rendered page.
  • content (string) - Fully rendered HTML of the page.