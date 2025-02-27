Render PDF

The /pdf endpoint instructs the browser to render the webpage as a PDF document.

Basic usage

Navigate to https://example.com/ and inject custom CSS and an external stylesheet. Then return the rendered page as a PDF.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/pdf' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "addStyleTag": [ { "content": "body { font-family: Arial; }" }, { "url": "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@3.3.7/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" } ] }' \ --output "output.pdf"

Advanced usage

Navigate to https://example.com , first setting an additional HTTP request header and configuring the page size ( viewport ). Then, wait until there are no more than 2 network connections for at least 500 ms, or until the maximum timeout of 4500 ms is reached, before considering the page loaded and returning the rendered PDF document.

The goToOptions parameter exposes most of Puppeteer'd API ↗.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/pdf' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "setExtraHTTPHeaders": { "X-Custom-Header": "value" }, "viewport": { "width": 1200, "height": 800 }, "gotoOptions": { "waitUntil": "networkidle2", "timeout": 45000 } }' \ --output "advanced-output.pdf"

PDF with no images or CSS

Use PDF with no images or CSS if you want to accelerate the scanning process and you do not need the images.

Terminal window curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<acccountID>/browser-rendering/pdf \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://cloudflare.com/", "rejectResourceTypes": ["image"], "rejectRequestPattern": ["/^.*\\.(css)"] }' \ --output "cloudflare.pdf"

