Render PDF
The
Navigate to
https://example.com/ and inject custom CSS and an external stylesheet. Then return the rendered page as a PDF.
Navigate to
https://example.com, first setting an additional HTTP request header and configuring the page size (
viewport). Then, wait until there are no more than 2 network connections for at least 500 ms, or until the maximum timeout of 4500 ms is reached, before considering the page loaded and returning the rendered PDF document.
The
goToOptions parameter exposes most of Puppeteer'd API ↗.
Use PDF with no images or CSS if you want to accelerate the scanning process and you do not need the images.
url(string) - The webpage URL to render as a PDF.
addStyleTag(array of objects) - Injects custom CSS before generating the PDF.
content(string) - Inline CSS styles.
url(string) - URL of an external stylesheet.
-
setExtraHTTPHeaders(object) - Adds custom HTTP headers when making the request.
X-Custom-Header(string) - Example of a custom header.
-
viewport(object) - Defines the browser viewport size.
width(number) - Viewport width in pixels.
height(number) - Viewport height in pixels.
-
gotoOptions(object) - Configures page navigation settings.
waitUntil(string) - Defines when the browser considers the page fully loaded.
timeout(number) - Maximum wait time before failing the request.
-
rejectResourceTypes(array) - Blocks specific resource types to improve rendering performance.
rejectRequestPattern(array of regex patterns) - Prevents loading of resources matching certain patterns.