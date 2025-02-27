Quick Actions REST API

The Quick Actions API is a RESTful interface that provides endpoints for common browser actions such as capturing screenshots, extracting HTML content, generating PDFs, and more. The following are the available options:

Use the Quick Actions API when you need a fast, simple way to perform common browser tasks such as capturing screenshots, extracting HTML, or generating PDFs without writing complex scripts. If you require more advanced automation, custom workflows, or persistent browser sessions, the Workers Binding API is the better choice.

Before you begin

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with the following permissions: