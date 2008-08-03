This section provides practical examples and recipes for common use cases. These examples are done using Workers Binding but can be easely adapted to use the REST API instead.
You can use AutoRAG for search while leveraging a model outside of Workers AI to generate responses. Here is an example of how you can use an OpenAI model to generate your responses.
Using the
search method you can implement a simple but fast search engine.
To replicate this example remember to:
- Disable
rewrite_query as you want to match the original user query
- Configure your AutoRAG to have small chunk sizes, usually 256 tokens is enough