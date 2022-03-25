Restricting token use

API Tokens can be restricted at runtime in two ways:

​​ IP address range filtering

IP Restrictions control which IP address API requests with this token can and cannot be made from. By default, if no filtering is applied the the token can be used from all addresses. Once an Is in rule is applied the token can only be used from the IPs defined. Ranges can be defined with CIDR notation External link icon Open external link . If allowing an IP range with exceptions is required then a Is not in can be defined to exempt specific IPs or smaller ranges.

​​ Time to live